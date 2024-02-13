Jose Mourinho to Bayern Munich? 'The Special One's' appointment would only make trophy-less Harry Kane more miserable

The Portuguese is still considered a proven winner by some, but his potential appointment would only decrease Kane's hopes of winning a major trophy

Bayern Munich's players couldn't contain their frustration after Saturday's chastening 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Muller openly admitted that he was "p*ssed off", while Leroy Sane even punched a camera.

As for Harry Kane, he was bitterly frustrated with the way in which Bayern struggled to string more than a couple of passes together. "We didn’t play well with the ball," the striker told Sky Sport Germany. "I thought the pressure, especially in the first half and even in the second half, we pressed them well, but every time we won it back, we gave it straight back to them. That allowed them to build momentum.

"In the final third we weren't good in one-vs-one battles, we weren’t good in duels, the final delivery wasn’t there, so a really disappointing day with the ball."

Article continues below

Kane then confessed that "this one hurts" - which is probably putting it mildly.