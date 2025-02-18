Jose Luis Munuera Montero left out of La Liga referees list for matchday 25 after Jude Bellingham red card controversy in Real Madrid's draw with Osasuna
Jose Luis Munuera Montero has been reportedly left out of La Liga's referees list for matchday 25 after sending off Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.
- Bellingham was given marching orders against Osasuna
- English midfielder has denied insulting the referee
- Montero not on referees list for next matchday