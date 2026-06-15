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Will Jordan Pickford take a penalty for England? David James predicts Thomas Tuchel’s shootout stance with the Three Lions on 2026 World Cup duty
Pickford has become famed for his ability to save penalties
Pickford has been England’s go-to option between the sticks since making his senior debut in 2017. He has graced several major tournaments, helping the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and back-to-back European Championship finals.
The 32-year-old has never let his country down, and is famed for his ability to repel spot-kicks. Those qualities may be put to the test again this summer as another quest for global glory is opened.
England do have an unfortunate habit of taking knockout games beyond the 120-minute mark and towards battles that put nerves and will to the test. If that were to be the case again on North American soil, would Pickford be allowed to stand both over and in front of efforts from 12 yards?
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Would Pickford step up for England in a penalty shootout?
Having aired a wish to do, former England keeper James - speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, who offer the latest World Cup Odds - told GOAL when asked if Pickford would be placed on the list of first five takers: “I could see it, yeah.
“Do I think he's got the confidence to do it? Yes. Do I think he's got the capability to do it? Yes. Do I think Thomas Tuchel will put him in there? Do you know what, I wouldn't put it past Thomas Tuchel saying, ‘yeah fine, if you're one of our best five then do it’.”
Goalkeepers pride themselves on clean ball striking, as that remains a big part of their remit, so does it come as any surprise that they do take on added responsibility more frequently in penalty shootouts?
Responding to that question, James - who represented England on 53 occasions during his playing days - added: “Jordan Pickford is one of the best strikers accuracy wise, technical strikers, I think in the game, from goalkeeping definitely, but I think his passing capability is up there with a lot of outfield players. With regards to other goalkeepers, I wouldn't say they're as good or anywhere near as good in fact, so it doesn't surprise me that the goalies don't take them.
“However, it's only 12 yards and all you need to do is put it in the top corner, so I don't see what all the fuss is about. But you'd like to think, especially at an international level - just to protect the goalkeepers union - that you could find five better outfield players than the goalkeeper to step up for those first penalties.”
Should goalkeepers avoid the distraction of taking penalties?
Keepers have enough to contend with during a shootout - in an era of pre-match tactics being drawn up on water bottles - without having to consider where they are going to send a strike of their own.
Pressed on whether it is best to avoid added distractions, ex-Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Manchester City and Portsmouth shot-stopper James said: “Do you know what, I think when you take everything into consideration - walking from the halfway line, all the time and effort, and people say you can't replicate the pressure, I think you can replicate taking a penalty, but for the goalkeeper to have gone in goal, walked 20 yards to just outside the box, and then take a penalty would be a lot easier for everybody.
“I haven't got a problem with him [Pickford] taking one. I remember talking to Ederson at Man City a few years back and he said he's the best penalty taker in the team. I was surprised Pep [Guardiola] didn't, but again this is down to managers, so Pep doesn't want or didn't want Ederson to take penalties, and I think Thomas Tuchel, there's part of me that thinks that Thomas Tuchel would say, ‘yeah fine Jordan, you're up there, you can do it’. That would be a good story.”
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England's penalty record is mixed headng into 2026 World Cup
England are a long way off having to contend with penalty pressure for now, with their group stage campaign at the 2026 World Cup set to get underway on Wednesday when facing Croatia. Meetings with Ghana and Panama lie in store after that.
If progress to the last-32 can be secured, then the threat of shootouts begins to loom large. Their record with Pickford between the posts is decent - having overcome Colombia in 2018 and Switzerland on a couple of occasions since then - but they did come unstuck against Italy in the Euro 2020 final and are still waiting to bring 60 years of trophy-chasing hurt to a close.
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