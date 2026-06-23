Getty/GOAL
Where does Jordan Pickford sit among England’s goalkeeping greats? Record-holder Peter Shilton ranks current No.1 against Gordon Banks, David Seaman and Co
Banks, Shilton, Seaman & Hart: Pickford following in illustrious footsteps
Between 1970 and 1990 - during which time he won two European Cups with Nottingham Forest and graced a World Cup semi-final - Shilton earned 125 caps for his country. That was despite facing fierce competition for his place from another all-time great in the form of Liverpool and Tottenham legend Ray Clemence.
Prior to Shilton taking over between the sticks, another Leicester stalwart - 73-cap Banks - had helped England to make history when capturing a global crown in 1966. Arsenal title winner Seaman broke through in the late 80s, before passing the goalkeeping baton on to the likes of David James and Joe Hart.
Nobody has managed to chase down Shilton’s tally of 125 caps - although Harry Kane is expected to do so at some stage - while his haul of 66 international clean sheets appears set to stand the test of time.
- Getty/Lynx
Where does Pickford rank among legendary England goalkeepers?
Quizzed on where Everton star Pickford, who has reached 85 appearances, ranks on England’s depth chart, Shilton - speaking in association with Lynx Fine Fragrance and their ‘The Official Makeup’ campaign - told GOAL: “I think he's probably the best since I finished with England. If you look at the record, World Cup semi-finals, penalty saves. He's still got a way in his career.
“I think he's probably up there. I would put him up there as the best. Obviously, David Seaman, he's very close. But I think, generally, looking at his overall situation, I think he's probably the best since I played.”
Clean sheet record: Can Pickford chase down Shilton on the shutout front?
Pickford is still only 32 years of age, so may have Shilton’s shutout record in his sights. Asked about hanging on to that piece of history, one of the best that world football has ever seen added: “I think some of the teams that they play these days are probably what I call gimme matches, or gimme clean sheets. We didn't have too many of those!
“I've got a lot of respect for Jordan. I watched him from a young lad come through. I think he's matured. I like the way he's vocal. He has a go at the defence, but you can also see him encouraging and taking responsibility. I think that's a big part of it now.
“You've got to actually play like an outfield player and he's brilliant at pinging those 50-yard balls into strikers or midfield players. His accuracy is unbelievable. I think that's a strong point.
“His penalty saving record is very good. They get a lot more information these days from the coaches who watch teams, watch their penalty takers before they go into a match. They've probably got a list of who takes penalties, where they probably put them. So, there's a lot of that.
“Same with penalty takers. Very rarely do you see a penalty taker look really nervous these days. They all seem to be programmed into getting their minds set, relaxing, taking a deep breath, focusing. There's not that sort of, ‘oh, I hope I'm going to score’ attitude and a bit of nervousness. So, that's how football's improved through one side of it, which is the coaching side.”
Pickford and England will be back in World Cup action on Tuesday when taking on Ghana in their second Group L fixture at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough - with Thomas Tuchel and Co hoping for no mishaps there after seeing off Croatia 4-2 in their tournament opener.
- Lynx
The Official Makeup: Shilton featured in memorable World Cup clash from 1986
Shilton, the man on the wrong end of the most disputed moment in football history, has finally drawn a line under it all. In an extraordinary act of reconciliation powered by Lynx Fine Fragrance, Shilton shook hands with a mascot embodying the infamous moment from the 1986 FIFA World Cup. The moment, dubbed ‘The Official Makeup’, marks the first time Shilton has publicly let bygones be bygones over football’s longest standing controversy.
The Official Makeup took place on the football field of Chelmsford FC, close to Peter’s hometown, and men’s fragrance brand Lynx flew in their Argentinian mascot, who features in the brand’s sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, all the way to Chelmsford for the historic makeup. Full time: Shilton x Lynx 1, Grudges 0.