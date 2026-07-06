AFP
Jordan Henderson to miss rest of World Cup as bizarre wrist injury leaves England midfielder needing surgery
Celebration turns to disaster for Henderson
The Three Lions' 3-2 victory over Mexico was supposed to be a night of pure jubilation, but for Henderson, it ended in agony. The Brentford midfielder, who was an unused substitute during the frantic encounter, suffered a serious wrist injury while attempting to join his team-mates in front of the travelling supporters. Reports indicate he fell over an advertising board as he climbed toward the fans shortly after the final whistle. The Athletic reports an operation is a necessity, though it is not clear when the 36-year-old will go under the knife or how long he will be sidelined.
The situation quickly escalated as medical staff rushed to the scene. In worrying scenes for the England camp, Henderson was seen receiving oxygen before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher. He was immediately transported to a hospital in Mexico City for evaluation, while the rest of the squad returned to their base in Kansas City to prepare for next week's game against Norway.
- AFP
Tuchel confirms serious blow
England manager Thomas Tuchel was unable to hide his disappointment when addressing the media after the game. The German coach confirmed that the 36-year-old former Liverpool captain would not be available for the upcoming quarter-final clash against Norway. “I’m sad because Jordan injured his wrist,” Tuchel told reporters. “It’s quite serious. He’s in hospital. It doesn’t fit with the rest of the evening. I don’t know the procedure.”
The loss of Henderson strips England of a leader in the dressing room who recently earned his 90th international cap. While his on-field minutes have been limited this summer - his only appearance coming as a late substitute against Panama - his experience was considered vital for a squad that has seen Jarell Quansah sent off during the same match, further stretching Tuchel's selection options.
Bellingham offers support to veteran team-mate
Jude Bellingham, the hero of the evening with two goals, took time to reflect on his team-mate's misfortune. Despite the high of the victory, the Real Madrid star acknowledged that the squad was thinking of the veteran midfielder.
“He is in a bit of bother, but our medical team have everything under control. I’m not best to give too much detail as I do not know much going on, but everyone was there to support him,” Bellingham said.
According to The Athletic, The medical team is coordinating with specialists to schedule the surgery, which effectively ends his fourth World Cup campaign. Henderson had been a vocal presence on the bench, and his freak accident has cast a small shadow over what was a historic night for English football in Mexico.
- Getty
Quarter-final preparations under cloud
As England prepare to face Norway, they must now navigate the final stages of the tournament without one of their most seasoned professionals. Henderson’s injury is the latest twist in a World Cup campaign defined by high drama both on and off the pitch. The midfielder’s only contribution on the pitch remains that short cameo in the group stages, a frustrating end for a player who has served his country for over a decade.
With Quansah also facing a suspension following his red card, Tuchel faces a growing headache regarding squad depth. The Three Lions will need to regroup quickly as they head into the business end of the tournament, knowing that their veteran leader will be supporting them from the sidelines rather than the dugout.
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