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FBL-EUR-C1-VIKING-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Jonathan Tah warns Bayern Munich against complacency ahead of Viking Champions League clash

J. Tah
Bayern Munich
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Champions League
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah has urged his team-mates to maintain absolute focus ahead of their Champions League away encounter with Viking FK on Tuesday. The German centre-back highlighted the Norwegian champions' tactical bravery and set-piece potency, stressing that the Bundesliga giants cannot afford to show any disrespect in Europe.

  • Continental heavyweights demand total commitment

    Tah insisted Die Roten cannot afford to take their Scandinavian opponents lightly, even after kicking off their European campaign with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of fellow Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt. Bayern's frontline has been relentless, racking up 62 goals across their last 22 continental outings without failing to score once. Even so, the commanding centre-back has called for total concentration to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they take on Viking.

  • imago-sport-1084456374.jpgNTB

    Resolute defender highlights set-piece threat

    Taking note of opponents who sit top of their domestic league and showed plenty of fight despite a 3-1 defeat at Stuttgart on matchday one, the centre-back demanded absolute commitment from his team-mates.

    Highlighting the hidden dangers the hosts bring to the table, Tah warned: "We know they'll be confident. They're champions and top of the table. They're really good at set-pieces. They won't hide, even if it's against Bayern. We also saw against Stuttgart that they didn't just sit back. That's not their style of play, and we're not expecting that, either.

    "It's always important that we never underestimate an opponent. There's always a lot of talk about favourites, but we don't talk like that. We focus on our potential and our game. We always want to do that. It doesn't matter who the opponent is. We always want to give 100%."

  • Belgian tactician demands ruthless approach

    That cautious tone was echoed by head coach Vincent Kompany, who dismissed any suggestion that the trip to Stavanger would be a routine assignment for his players. Stressing the importance of maintaining an elite mentality in Europe's premier competition, the former Manchester City defender insisted: "It's the Champions League. Every game is a challenge. If we come here and say we want to be Bayern, then that's a question of mentality. It's a special game for Viking, but I don't want anyone to feel like it's not important for us. No matter what the game brings, we'll go into it thinking that anything can happen."

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  • imago-sport-1084374381.jpgEibner

    Norwegian test precedes demanding schedule

    The trip to the Lyse Arena presents a crucial test for the Bavarian heavyweights as they look to tighten their grip on the league phase before the schedule intensifies. Kompany could use the occasion to rotate key figures, with a congested domestic and European calendar already taking its toll on the squad. Securing a convincing win in Norway would lay the ideal foundation to keep Bayern's momentum rolling across all fronts.

Next matches
VIK

VIK

Champions League

13 Oct 2026

FCB

FCB