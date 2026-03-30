‘I’m here to prove it’ - Johnny Cardoso faces defining March camp as he aims to bring Atletico Madrid form to the USMNT

ATLANTA -- Cristian Roldan is sitting there, just in case, but Johnny Cardoso doesn't need him. He's shy, yes, but he has a point to prove, at least partly, to himself. English is the New Jersey-born, Brazilian-raised midfielder's third language, but one he has more command of than he's willing to give himself credit for. There was no need for Roldan to translate; Cardoso wants to speak, and he wants to speak for himself.

"It's getting better," he says with a laugh to a roundtable of journalists.

Cardoso is improving, too - but how much further can he go? With the World Cup on the horizon, the USMNT’s biggest mystery man is running out of time to prove who he is.

From the outside, there has always been this sense that there are two versions of the midfielder. One is the player currently thriving at Atletico Madrid, playing in the biggest games for one of the world's biggest clubs. This is a player who has proven himself at the highest level, one who is set to play in the Champions League quarterfinals shortly after the international break comes to an end.

The other one is a little bit more difficult to reflect on, but, despite his nerves, Cardoso is ready to discuss it. He's ready to open up on the USMNT version of himself. That version has struggled to fully put it together. That version is the one that has left fans of American soccer confused about how a player so good on one side of the Atlantic could look so different on the other.

In perfect English, Cardoso answers that question as best he can, but the answer won’t come in a media session in Atlanta. It will come on the field, in front of 60,000 fans, in these final games before the World Cup. He took a first step on Saturday night against Belgium. Even now, though, Cardoso remains something of a puzzle - one that could end up making all the difference in the games that matter most.

At this point in the cycle, there's pressure on any player hoping to go to a World Cup. There might just be more on Cardoso, who knows that he faces a fight to show the world that he is who he truly believes he is.

"I just want to be myself," he says. "I don't feel pressure because someone doesn't watch me playing. I just want to be me inside the pitch. Of course, I want to be, and I want to show you all the same level that I do with Atleti. I'm here to prove it.

"I would say that I always need to prove myself. For me, it's always good to have this mentality. Of course, I'm ready for it. I'm ready to live the World Cup, but I know that depends on what I show on the pitch."

Now's the time for showing, and Cardoso knows that more than anyone.