John Stones will 'raise the bar' with his 'charisma' as Inter boss hails new signing ahead of showdown with Man City

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chivu openly expressed his delight at securing the England defender. He stated: "I'm happy with his arrival; he is important to us for many reasons - for his quality, his personality, and his charisma. He raises the level of our defence.

"Right now, we're enjoying who we have here, waiting for those returning from post-World Cup holidays, and then we still have a month left in the transfer window. The squad is competitive, but you always need key players who can make you take that quality leap and allow you to stay aligned with this club's ambitions."

Regarding the test against Enzo Maresca's side and the club's transfer approach, the manager added: "It's special to face a great team like City. Obviously, we're not at 100% physically, but we'll do our best. The squad is competitive, but there's always a need for important players. Stones raises the bar. We are keeping an eye out for opportunities."