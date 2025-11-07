Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton found guilty of six counts of sending 'grossly offensive' X posts

On Tuesday, former England international Aluko said she was "astounded" by Barton comparing her to the notorious serial killers, especially after the pair had exchanged "friendly and supportive" private messages years ago.

"I was surprised because I had never met Joey Barton in person before. I was genuinely appreciative of his support. Between 2017 and 2020, me and Joey Barton exchanged supportive messages. I took Joey Barton as I found him. Obviously, he had a reputation in football. Given his reputation, I didn’t have to have that response to him," she told the court.

"If you see those messages, you would think those two people are friendly, supportive and encouraging. That’s why I was so astounded by a comparison to serial killers. I would have expected, if he did have a comment to make about my punditry, he would maybe message me and say so. I would have absolutely received it. But the fact that he did that publicly suggests it was malicious and was intended to get as much attention as possible, and all at a time when he was promoting a podcast. I believe he was trying to attract a certain audience that was aligned in his views."

Meanwhile, Vine said on Wednesday that Barton's comments made him feel "unsafe", while adding that the ex-Bristol Rovers boss had left a "cloud of filth" with his words.

"I thought it was very vicious to post their faces over two mass murderers of children. I was looking for an explanation and said about a brain injury as a way of underlining my own feelings that he had crossed a line," he told the court. "I genuinely believe what Barton did made me physically unsafe. I took some advice about my security. I varied my movements. I didn't want to communicate the dangers [to my daughters]. Because of this cloud of filth Barton had released I had to explain to them. I can only summarise by saying I believe these messages put me in physical danger."