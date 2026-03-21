Joey Barton facing 'financial ruin' of £1m after being denied bail for GBH charge

The scale of Barton's financial exposure has hit the headlines in recent weeks. He was ordered to pay £339,000 plus legal costs to former England international Eni Aluko this month after comparing her to serial killer Rose West in social media posts, a verdict that added significantly to an already eye-watering bill. That came on top of a libel case brought by BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, who sued Barton over posts on X falsely labelling him a "nonce" and a "paedo defender".

Vine confirmed last summer that Barton had covered his legal costs after losing that case, stating that the battle had cost the former midfielder "by his account, £600,000". A source close to the situation has revealed the severity of the situation, saying: "Barton faces serious trouble and that's only been made worse by the fact he's been involved with so many court cases. Each one costs thousands of pounds in legal fees and if you lose, it's even worse."