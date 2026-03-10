Getty
Joey Barton held in custody for a month over alleged golf club assault that leaves victim in 'serious' condition and in danger of losing sight in eye
Barton remanded after Liverpool court appearance
While O’Grady was granted conditional bail, Barton will remain behind bars until his next scheduled court appearance on April 7. The 43-year-old, who earned one cap for England during a lengthy top-flight career, was arrived in court on Tuesday afternoon in a prison van and spoke only to confirm his personal details. The incident represents a significant legal escalation for the former Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers manager, who has remained a controversial figure since retiring from professional play in 2017.
Victim left with 'serious' injuries after golf club altercation
The victim of the alleged assault has been named in court as Kevin Lynch, a non-league football coach and headteacher. Emergency services were called to Fairway, near the Huyton and Prescot Golf Club, at approximately 9:00 pm on Sunday following reports of a violent altercation. Prosecution lawyer Chelsea Kearns told the court that a witness described seeing a man being assaulted after Barton and the victim allegedly engaged in a "heated discussion" that began inside the clubhouse and moved outdoors.
Medical professionals have described Lynch’s condition as serious but stable, though the injuries sustained are significant. The court was informed that the 51-year-old victim suffered injuries to his ribs and face, and there is a grave concern that he may lose sight in one eye as a result of the encounter. Merseyside Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with officers having already conducted door-to-door enquiries and reviewed doorbell footage from the surrounding residential area.
Legal woes mount for Barton alongside Aluko libel case
The arrest capped off a disastrous period for Barton, coincides with a landmark legal defeat in the High Court. On the same day as his assault hearing, it was confirmed that former England international Eni Aluko had won a major libel case against him. Barton was ordered to pay more than £300,000 in damages and legal costs following what was described as a targeted campaign of digital harassment and vilification against the broadcaster.
The court in the libel matter heard that Barton had published 48 posts targeting Aluko, including highly offensive imagery. Barton’s legal team eventually conceded that his conduct amounted to harassment, leading to a total financial penalty of £339,000. These civil and criminal developments come just months after Barton received a suspended custodial sentence for separate communications offences involving Jeremy Vine and Lucy Ward, further complicating his current standing before the judicial system as he awaits trial for the Huyton incident.
Merseyside Police continue probe into Sunday night incident
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police provided a detailed statement regarding the charges: “We can confirm that two men have been charged following an assault in Huyton on Sunday night, 8 March. At around 9pm, emergency services were called to Fairway to reports of a man having been assaulted near to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club. The victim was taken to hospital for assessment of serious injuries to his face and body. He is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.”
The police confirmed that both Joseph Anthony Barton and Gary O’Grady have been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent. While the defence has suggested in early reports that the confrontation may have seen Barton acting in self-defence, the severity of the victim's injuries has seen the court take a firm stance on remand. With Barton now set to spend the next month in custody, the football world watches on as one of its most polarizing figures faces his most serious legal challenge to date.
