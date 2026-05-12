Joe Gomez unsure if he'll still be a Liverpool player next season as he admits 'anything can happen' in summer transfer window

Speaking about the prospect of a summer exit, the versatile defender adopted a philosophical approach regarding his tenure at the club. Gomez said: "I think anything can happen. I don't know is the honest answer. I've only got a year left so I don't know but whatever is meant to be will be, I guess. But I'm so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I'll always be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful and we'll see."