Joao Pedro branded 'ungrateful' after controversial Brighton celebration as Chelsea star insists 'I just celebrate'

The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge was already electric as Xabi Alonso’s side looked to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season, but the narrative shifted toward individual conduct following a high-scoring thriller.

Pedro, who traded the South Coast for West London, was targeted by the visiting Brighton faithful from the first whistle. The tension reached a breaking point when the Brazilian, after missing a significant chance earlier in the match, eventually found the net and opted to celebrate directly in front of the irate away section.

Former Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert was among the most vocal critics of the forward's behaviour. Taking to Instagram to voice his displeasure, the Frenchman did not hold back in his assessment of the player's perceived lack of respect for his former employers.

Writing on the social media platform, Knockaert said: "Don’t forget what Brighton did for you mate. Ungrateful."