Joao Pedro to Arsenal?! Chelsea star tipped for shock transfer to London rivals

Speaking to talkSPORT about the striker's potential, current Udinese forward Davis was emphatic about Pedro's ability to reach the very top. "Yeah, for sure. You saw his quality in training," Davis said. "Even playing with him, he’s Brazilian, so he’s just got that flair and belief in himself that he knows he’s a very good player."

Davis also touched upon the character of the Chelsea man, noting that his temperament matches his talent. "He’s a good guy as well. He’s not disrespectful or anything like that; he’s just a top person," he added. "So yeah, you could definitely see that you can move on to make big steps. To see him at Chelsea now is like… even if he went to Arsenal or something like that, I wouldn’t be surprised. He’s very good."