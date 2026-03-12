Getty Images
Joao Pedro to Arsenal?! Chelsea star tipped for shock transfer to London rivals
A rising star at Stamford Bridge
Pedro's form has been nothing short of sensational in 2026, with the 24-year-old finding the net 11 times in his last 13 appearances. This clinical streak led current Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior to claim that the Brazil international is on the same level as Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.
- Getty Images
Could Pedro join Arsenal?
Despite his success in west London, Pedro's former team-mate believes he is poised for even greater achievements. Keinan Davis, who played alongside the striker during their time at Watford, has suggested that a move to Chelsea's arch-rivals Arsenal is not out of the question when speaking to talkSPORT.
While summer signing Viktor Gyokeres has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Arteta's side, concerns remain about his overall contribution to the build-up play. This has fuelled speculation that Arsenal may look for a more complete striker in the summer.
Team-mate heaps praise on Brazilian flair
Speaking to talkSPORT about the striker's potential, current Udinese forward Davis was emphatic about Pedro's ability to reach the very top. "Yeah, for sure. You saw his quality in training," Davis said. "Even playing with him, he’s Brazilian, so he’s just got that flair and belief in himself that he knows he’s a very good player."
Davis also touched upon the character of the Chelsea man, noting that his temperament matches his talent. "He’s a good guy as well. He’s not disrespectful or anything like that; he’s just a top person," he added. "So yeah, you could definitely see that you can move on to make big steps. To see him at Chelsea now is like… even if he went to Arsenal or something like that, I wouldn’t be surprised. He’s very good."
- Getty Images
The road ahead for Chelsea
Pedro’s importance to Chelsea was further underlined by his recent hat-trick against top-four rivals Aston Villa and a vital goal in the FA Cup victory over Wrexham. However, he was unable to influence the scoreline during Chelsea’s difficult 5-2 defeat to PSG in their round of 16 first-leg in the Champions League, where he was eventually substituted for Liam Delap as the Blues struggled in Paris.
Advertisement