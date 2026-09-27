ZUMA Press Wire
'Lamine is football!' – Joao Felix names clear Ballon d'Or favorite and addresses Saudi snub
Felix endorses Yamal for Ballon d'Or glory over European superstars
Al-Nassr forward Joao Felix expressed total admiration for Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, backing the teenager to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Spanish newspaper AS, the 26-year-old attacker asserted that Yamal offers a unique spectacle that captivates football fans worldwide.
Felix noted that Yamal's decisive role in Spain's World Cup victory places him at the pinnacle of international football.
The Portuguese international insisted the award should recognise pure artistic brilliance.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Former Barcelona loanee elevates teenager above Mbappe and Kane
While acknowledging that Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane achieved remarkable goalscoring seasons, Felix emphasized that Yamal brings an unmatched flair to the sport. He admitted to regularly watching Barcelona fixtures specifically to observe the young winger's performances.
Felix stated that Yamal represents the true essence of entertainment on the pitch.
"If there's a player you turn on the TV and are glued to the screen watching him play, that's Lamine," Felix stated. "It's true that Mbappe and Kane had a great season, but Lamine is football. Besides, he won the World Cup, which is very important in World Cup years."
Portuguese forward addresses Ballon d'Or snub and Saudi perception
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- ZUMA Press Wire
Felix continues title push with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia
Felix turns his focus back to domestic and international duties, aiming to build on his league-winning campaign with Al-Nassr. The forward remains determined to maintain his individual form in Saudi Arabia while following European football from home.
Barcelona and Yamal continue their domestic campaign in Spain.
Felix looks to add further silverware with Al-Nassr this season.
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