Joao Felix & Ben Chilwell headline raft of unwanted Chelsea players to report back for pre-season - with numbers 'well into double figures' J. Felix B. Chilwell Chelsea Premier League

Joao Felix and Ben Chilwell are among several Chelsea unwanted players who have reported back to Cobham this week as part of pre-season preparations, as revealed by The Athletic. With the Blues’ first-team staff currently in the United States for the Club World Cup, the group of returning players underwent routine medical checks and physical evaluations on Monday, followed by their first full training session on Tuesday.