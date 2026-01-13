Joao Cancelo's new Barcelona shirt number confirmed as Al-Hilal full-back seals return to Camp Nou on loan

This is not a step into the unknown for either party. Cancelo’s previous tenure at Barcelona during the 2023-24 season remains fresh in the memory of the Camp Nou faithful. Joining on loan from Manchester City at the time, he quickly established himself as a vital cog in the machine, showcasing the technical quality that has defined his career.

During that solitary campaign, Cancelo was a fixture in the lineup, amassing 42 appearances across all competitions. His influence was felt on both ends of the pitch; he scored four goals and provided five assists. His ability to invert into midfield or overlap with devastating pace gave Barcelona a tactical fluidity they have arguably missed since his departure.

Following the expiry of that loan in June 2024, a permanent move failed to materialise, leading him to Al-Hilal. In the Saudi Pro League, he has remained highly active, featuring in 45 matches over the last 18 months. This consistent game time suggests he returns to Spain in peak physical condition, ready to hit the ground running without the need for a lengthy adaptation period.

