AFP
Joao Cancelo returns to Al-Hilal training as Barcelona transfer talks continue
Squad registration in Saudi Arabia
According Mundo Deportivo, Al-Hilal have intensified the situation surrounding Cancelo by officially registering the defender into their squad for the upcoming season. The Saudi Pro League club has handed the Portugal international the number 20 shirt, underlining that he remains under contract in Riyadh.
This firm stance comes as negotiations with Barcelona over a permanent transfer encounter delays. Although the player is keen to secure a return to Camp Nou, the clubs continue to work through financial and administrative details.
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Return to training
Following the conclusion of his post-season break and international duties, Cancelo returned to training with Al-Hilal. The full-back reported back to the club's facilities while his representatives and club chiefs ironed out the final terms of a potential departure.
Al-Hilal are holding firm on their valuation as they look to recover a portion of the investment made when bringing him over from Manchester City. Meanwhile, the player has been training separately or managing his fitness as the saga unfolds behind the scenes.
Barcelona's ongoing pursuit
Barcelona remain interested in bringing the versatile full-back back to Catalonia following his successful loan spells. Hansi Flick's side value his experience and tactical flexibility down the flanks, especially given past defensive injuries in the squad.
However, the Blaugrana have had to navigate various bureaucratic and financial hurdles to finalise the agreement. Talks between the two clubs are ongoing as they attempt to reach a compromise on the transfer fee.
- AgenciaLOF
Resolution expected soon
With the new domestic campaign rapidly approaching, pressure is mounting on all parties to reach a definitive conclusion. Cancelo's camp is pushing for a resolution that satisfies both his career ambitions and Al-Hilal's financial demands.
The coming days will prove decisive in determining whether Barcelona can push a deal across the line before the transfer window closes. Until then, the defender remains officially tied to the Saudi outfit.
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