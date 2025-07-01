Yokohama Marinos v Al Nassr: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Jhon Duran to leave Al-Nassr just six months after making £70m move to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo as Saudi side begin huge summer of change

Jhon Duran is set to leave Al-Nassr only six months after joining the Saudi Pro League club in a blockbuster £70 million move from Aston Villa. Despite scoring goals and linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Colombian striker is now poised to join Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on loan, as Al-Nassr undergo major summer changes following their trophyless season.

  • Jhon Duran set to leave Al-Nassr after just six months
  • Mourinho pushing to land striker on Fenerbahce loan
  • Premier League return blocked by looming tax penalty
