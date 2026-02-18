Jhon Duran booked FIVE MINUTES into Zenit debut after ugly clash with opposition defender

When chasing down a long ball from his teammate, Duran got involved in a battle with a defender. After a couple of shoves from both players, the striker appeared to jump above his opponent and grab him in a headlock before hauling him to the ground. It was a move more suited to a wrestling ring than a football pitch, and it immediately sparked concerns that the striker's stay in St Petersburg could be as volatile as his previous stints across Europe and the Middle East.

Fortunately for Duran, the situation did not escalate into a full-scale brawl. Before the referee makes his way over, both players get up to their feet and share a quick handshake. The referee then brandished a yellow card towards Duran and clearly told the players to calm down. The fact the game was a friendly may have served in Duran’s favour, with the official taking a more lenient approach than might have been expected in a competitive league fixture.