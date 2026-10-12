'Horrible to defend against Jeremy Doku!' - Man City forward hailed as a 'great star' after destroying Liverpool in Anfield masterclass

City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The match remained tightly balanced for nearly an hour before the visitors took complete control of the contest.

Enzo Maresca saw his side struggle to break the deadlock during a tense first half on Merseyside. However, a crucial tactical substitution completely altered the momentum of the game.

Doku was the catalyst for the ultimate triumph, replacing Iliman Ndiaye in the 56th minute. The Belgian winger instantly terrorised the Liverpool defence and ensured his side left with all three points.