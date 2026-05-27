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'We did it' - Jean-Philippe Mateta in 'fantastic' mood after firing Crystal Palace to first European trophy in narrow win against Rayo
Mateta celebrates historic triumph
Crystal Palace striker Mateta could not hide his emotion after his goal secured the Conference League title for the Eagles. Speaking shortly after the final whistle, the forward reflected on a landmark achievement for a club that only a few years ago would have considered European silverware a distant dream.
"I feel fantastic! I feel fantastic! We did it! First time in Europe and we did it. Now I just want to celebrate. This guy [Joel Ward] has to celebrate with us," Mateta told TNT Sports. The striker was the hero of the night, producing an instinctive finish that was ugly but effective to break the deadlock in a tense final.
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Giving everything for the victory
The match was a gruelling affair, with Rayo Vallecano pushing the Premier League side to their physical limits. Mateta admitted that the intensity of the Spanish side required every ounce of energy from Oliver Glasner’s squad to ensure they stayed ahead following his second-half opener.
"We gave everything. I told you about the intensity they will have and I am tired right now, I gave everything. That's why we won today. I am always with the fans. They have supported me a lot as a player. They are always behind us. We did it for them too," the Frenchman added. His goal came after he reacted quickest to Adam Wharton’s shot being parried into his path by the Rayo goalkeeper.
Wharton stars in the midfield
While Mateta provided the finishing touch, it was Wharton who dictated the tempo of the game for long stretches. Despite the disappointment of being overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for England's World Cup squad recently, the young midfielder delivered a masterclass in distribution that pinned the Spanish side back for much of the first hour.
Wharton was unlucky not to have an assist earlier in the game when Tyrick Mitchell somehow managed to head wide from a pinpoint lofted ball. Ultimately, the 22-year-old’s influence proved decisive as his drive from distance created the chaos in the box that allowed Mateta to strike the winner.
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Glasner’s perfect parting gift
The victory provides a fairytale ending for manager Glasner, who has completely transformed the fortunes of the club during his tenure. Having already guided Palace to an FA Cup win against Manchester City a year prior, this European success cements his legacy as one of the most successful managers in the club's history.
Though the Eagles were somewhat wasteful in front of goal, with Yeremy Pino hitting both posts with a spectacular free-kick, they held firm at the back to ensure the clean sheet. As the players beginning their celebrations, the focus remains on the incredible journey from domestic cup winners to European champions in just twelve months.