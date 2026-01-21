Jean-Philippe Mateta accuses Crystal Palace of 'broken promises' as Chelsea join Aston Villa & Juventus in transfer race

Per The Times, Juventus tabled a loan approach for Mateta, that would have seen the striker depart for Turin until the end of the season for a loan fee of £1.7m, plus an additional £24m to make the deal permanent if they qualified for European competition. Palace rejected the offer, and are believed to have slapped a price tag of £35m on the player.

The Old Lady are in need of attacking reinforcements thanks to Dusan Vlahovic's injury woes, and his own dwindling contract. The Serbian striker has been out of action since November with a shoulder injury. He is expected to return in March, however his deal with the 36-time Italian champions also expires at the end of the season.

Aston Villa have also emerged as a potential landing spot. The Villans have been heavily linked to a reunion with Tammy Abraham who is currently on loan at Besiktas from Roma, but are also interested in Mateta as they look to bolster their attacking stocks. Unai Emery's side sent Donyell Malen out on loan to Roma last week,

While Manchester United were heavily linked with the Frenchman during last summer's transfer window, the departure of Ruben Amorim and their near £200m outlay on Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo makes an approach in January unlikely.

Meanwhile, Football Transfers report that Chelsea are the latest club to make contact with Mateta's camp.