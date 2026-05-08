Jean-Philippe Mateta admits failed AC Milan transfer 'hurt' as Crystal Palace striker remains on Rossoneri radar

Mateta has revealed the psychological impact of his failed January transfer to Milan after the deal collapsed at the final stage. The Serie A side were in advanced talks with Crystal Palace over a move for the 1997-born striker during the final days of the winter transfer window. Milan were reportedly prepared to pay €35 million to secure the French forward.

Mateta initially passed medical tests, but Milan’s medical staff requested further specialist examinations due to a knee issue he had been carrying since mid-November. The results did not satisfy the club, prompting Milan’s hierarchy to cancel the transfer and forcing the striker to return to south London to finish the season under Oliver Glasner.