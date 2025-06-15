This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'The nerves and anxiety played a trick on us' - Javier Mascherano reflects on Inter Miami's goalless draw against Al Ahly to open 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA Club World CupAl Ahly SC vs Inter Miami CFAl Ahly SCInter Miami CFInter Miami CF vs FC PortoFC PortoJ. MascheranoL. Messi

The Herons will travel to Atlanta to face Porto next Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The Herons held 55 percent possession during the match
  • They registered five shots on target, compared to Al Ahly’s seven
  • Mascherano shared his thoughts on the draw
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Stream now

What should Percy Tau do next?

6216 Votes

Next Match