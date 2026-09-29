'It was a silly thing to do' - New Valencia boss Javier Aguirre laughs off infamous 'Gordon, f*ck you' World Cup banter

Addressing reporters during his presentation as Valencia head coach, Aguirre was asked how he planned to greet the forward when their paths cross in Spain. Covering his mouth in front of the press pack, he said: "I'm going to do it like this."

The former Mallorca tactician then added: "It was a silly thing to do. A spur-of-the-moment thing in the World Cup frenzy, these things happen, that's it."

Reiterating that there is no lingering animosity between the pair, he added: "I'm not going to dwell on it. I greeted him warmly, there's a really nice photo, maybe I'll ask him to sign it for my kids. He speaks Spanish well, that guy."