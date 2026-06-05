Javier Aguirre’s last look: Five keys as Mexico host Serbia before World Cup opener

Ahead of Mexico’s sold-out match against Serbia at Toluca’s Estadio Nemesio Diez, Javier “Vasco” Aguirre refused to frame the final days before El Tri’s World Cup debut through anxiety.

He knows what is coming. He knows the pressure of a home tournament, the weight of expectation, and the thin margin between a useful friendly and a worrying one. But when asked about the mood around his group, Aguirre chose a different word: hopeful.

That hope does not mean everything is settled. The match against Serbia is Mexico’s last real chance to test a possible debut XI before facing South Africa on June 11, and Aguirre still has decisions to make. He has to balance rhythm with caution, especially with players still working toward their best level after injuries and long recoveries, including Edson Alvarez, Santiago Gimenez, Cesar “Chino” Huerta, and Alexis Vega.

“I think the team is arriving in a very good physical moment. I was saying it today while watching Serbia’s video - we’re in our best physical, athletic, and even mental moment, because Imanol Ibarrondo [mental and leadership coach] had a couple of talks with them this week. I asked him how he felt they were, and they looked, like me, very excited. None of them has had this experience, and we’re eager for the moment to arrive and for the party to begin,” Aguirre said.

The good vibes around Mexico are real. Now comes the harder part: turning them into something useful.

Against Serbia, El Tri will try to sharpen its attack, clarify roles, and give Aguirre one final look at the team he may trust when the World Cup begins. It is not just another friendly. It is the last audition before the pressure truly arrives.

Here are GOAL’s five keys to watch as Mexico hosts Serbia in Toluca.



