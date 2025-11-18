+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Japan adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kitadidas
Angelica Daujotas

Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Get a first look at Japan’s 2026 kits ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Japan are set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a fresh set of kits designed by adidas, combining modern performance technology with cultural symbolism.

Fans can expect designs that celebrate Japan’s heritage, from the iconic “Hinomaru” flag to abstract graphics inspired by the country’s natural landscapes. With the tournament on the horizon, the national team’s kits are already generating excitement among supporters worldwide.

Japan adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit 3adidas

The home kit has been officially revealed, while the away kit has been the subject of leaks and rumours, giving a sneak peek at what Japan might wear on the global stage. Adidas continues its tradition of merging style and innovation, ensuring that both players and fans enjoy top-tier apparel during the 2026 campaign.

  • adidas japan national kitadidas is the official supplier of the Japan National Team

    Japan Home Kit

    The Japan home jersey features the country’s classic blue, enhanced with an abstract graphic with ash blue linear details. The design reflects the famed haze where sky and sea meet, creating a visual representation of Japan’s horizon. The Japanese flag sits proudly across the back of the neck as a subtle nod to national pride. The shirt also incorporates Climacool+ technology, keeping players cool and comfortable on the pitch.

    The home kit is already available for purchase, with the replica version priced at ¥13,200 in Japan and the authentic version at ¥19,800. In the UK, retailers list the replica for around £85 and the authentic shirt for £120.

  • Wataru Endo 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualification Getty Images

    Japan Away Kit

    While the away kit has yet to be officially released, leaked images suggest an off-white base with black accents and fading multicoloured pinstripes. The stripes are said to symbolise unity, representing the players, fans, and the wider football community. Adidas is reportedly bringing back the Trefoil logo and a monochrome version of the JFA crest for this shirt, adding a retro twist to the modern design. The official release is expected in March 2026, alongside a retro collection featuring classic Japanese designs.

