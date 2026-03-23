Why Japan are right alongside England, the USWNT & Spain as 2027 Women's World Cup contenders - and how Asian Cup triumph proved it

At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Nadeshiko hinted at their credentials. Boasting the sixth-youngest squad at the tournament, Futoshi Ikeda's side battered Spain 4-0 in a stunning group-stage encounter that left many questioning their assessments of La Roja. In the end, it wouldn't be a perfect indicator of how the tournament would pan out. The two were set to meet again in the quarter-finals, but Japan stumbled against Sweden, the side Spain would instead beat 2-1 in the last eight as they went on to lift the title.

Fast-forward just less than three years and a lot has changed. Japan have a new coaching staff, led by former Denmark boss Nils Nielsen, and that young squad has grown more experienced while staying together. Indeed, 18 players from the last World Cup were part of the side which triumphed in the Asian Cup on Saturday, beating hosts Australia 1-0 in the final for a well-deserved title, having stood out as the best team throughout the tournament.

Japan marked the cards of many with that shockingly big win over Spain in 2023 and are now showing that such a performance was not a flash in the pan. World Cup winners in 2011 and finalists in 2015, Nadeshiko are again looking like contenders for the biggest prize on the international stage, with a new generation of talent that is largely thriving abroad, rather than at home.