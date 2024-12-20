Jamie Vardy is the ultimate wind-up merchant! Leicester striker reveals he teaches himself new LANGUAGES to get in heads of his rivals
Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy reportedly learns swear words in the native languages of his rivals to get into their heads during tight clashes.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vardy learns cuss words in different languages
- Uses native languages to get in defenders' heads
- Leicester legend set to star in new documentary