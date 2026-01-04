Jamie Carragher predicts when Mohamed Salah will enjoy ‘perfect, choreographed send-off’ as Liverpool prepare to sanction transfer for Egyptian superstar

Carragher has infamously inserted himself into the discourse around Salah's future before, insisting that the Egypt international was a "disgrace" after he took aim at the club in a post-match interview, insisting he had been thrown under the bus before heading to AFCON.

At the time, Carragher said: "I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst. I don’t think it was. I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position. He did that 12 months ago, and I called him out on it.

"He played on the heartstrings of the Liverpool supporters. Liverpool were top of the league, he’d scored the winning goal at Southampton, and that was the time to come out and put pressure on the Liverpool ownership. He’s chosen this weekend to do this, and he’s waited, I think, to choose a bad result for Liverpool. Supporters, the manager, everyone at the club feels like they’re in the gutter and he’s chosen that time to go for the manager and maybe get him sacked."