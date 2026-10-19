Jamie Carragher warns Man Utd are trapped in 'vicious circle' as struggle deepens under Michael Carrick

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher highlighted how United's financial might has masked deeper structural issues. He pointed out that while rival clubs spend heavily to maintain dominance, United are paying a premium simply to underachieve.

"I just think when you're at a club that's spending big money, and those players are continuing to fail, you're not getting in the Champions League as well, you've got one of the biggest wages; eventually you can be the bigger spenders of the season, but you're not being successful," Carragher stated.

"Liverpool and Manchester City are two of the few clubs that have consistently won trophies and then have big spending sprees. The money will always be there because they're one of the biggest football clubs in the world, but it can't just be a tap that never gets turned off - it just can't."



