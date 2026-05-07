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VIDEO: Watch awkward moment Jamie Carragher is forced to issue a public apology to PSG boss Luis Enrique during live TV interview
Enrique finally ends his CBS media blackout
Following the Parisian's aggregate victory over Bayern Munich, former Manchester City defender and CBS Sports pundit Micah Richards suggested that the Spanish coach had been intentionally avoiding their microphones due to Carragher’s past behaviour. The breakthrough came when PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi acted as a peacemaker during his own interview. After a bit of persuasion, Enrique finally joined the broadcast, prompting huge cheers from the studio. Host Kate Scott noted that the team feared they had "lost your friendship," leading to a moment of contrition from the Liverpool legend.
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Carragher’s apology for Dortmund antics
"Luis, I would like to apologise for my behaviour in Dortmund, for the semi-final," the former Liverpool man began as he addressed the PSG manager. "I had a Dortmund scarf on, but sometimes, as we all know, when we have had a few drinks, we get a little bit carried away. So, I apologise. We absolutely loved your team, what they did last year and you've been an absolute joy to watch for the last two years in the Champions League. Congratulations for making the final again, well done sir."
Enrique, showing he held no lasting grudge despite the previous snub, accepted the gesture gracefully. "Thank you, thank you," the former Barcelona boss replied. "You don't have to apologise. We are so happy, it's normal."
The source of the friction dates back to the 2024 semi-finals between Borussia Dortmund and PSG, when Carragher famously ditched his suit and tie to join the Bundesliga giants' ultras. During the broadcast, he admitted he had guzzled eight pints while standing in the 'Yellow Wall' before conducting an infamously slurred interview with Jadon Sancho.
Legendary Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel revealed at the time that Enrique had actually walked into the media zone, seen Carragher wearing the rival team's scarf, and immediately left. The Dortmund press officer was also reportedly left fuming because the pundit had bypassed official protocols to grab Sancho for a chat. Carragher was jokingly placed in the "sin bin" by his colleagues for upsetting almost everyone at the Westfalenstadion.
- AFP
PSG look to make history against Arsenal
With the beef officially squashed, Enrique can turn his full attention to the Champions League final, where PSG are set to face Arsenal. The French giants are looking to defend their crown and cement their status as the dominant force in Europe after overcoming Bayern Munich in a 6-5 aggregate thriller.
The Parisians have become one of the most entertaining sides in the competition under Enrique's tutelage, a fact Carragher was keen to highlight during his apology. While the punditry team will likely stay away from the beer taps this time around, all eyes will be on whether PSG can secure back-to-back titles at the end of the month.