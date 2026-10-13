'No goal threat whatsoever!' - Jamie Carragher calls for £116m Florian Wirtz to be AXED after Liverpool’s thumping by Manchester City

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher expressed his frustration over Wirtz’s continued struggles. He noted that while the playmaker thrives internationally under Jurgen Klopp, his club form remains a major concern, especially when established forwards Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are unavailable.

"I’m going to go back to Florian Wirtz, because I was critical of him after the last game Liverpool played at Bournemouth," Carragher stated. "I was then criticised a little bit by Liverpool supporters for putting a negative slant on it. But what I did say was it could be the last hope if Jurgen Klopp could get his arm around him when he was with Germany.

"He played really well for Germany under Jurgen Klopp. But he has come here today, I’m looking at the game with no Isak and no Gakpo, our two best attackers this season. We need Bradley Barcola and we need Wirtz to step up and help Victor Munoz and Lewis Koumas at the top of the pitch. Koumas and Munoz were better than the two £100m players."

Carragher further stressed that Wirtz should not be starting in place of Gravenberch. He added: "That can’t be right. It’s not right. It wasn’t a decision for anyone in the stadium when Liverpool went down to 10 men. And the big bright spark was Gravenberch. He started badly and was taken out of the team. There is no way Wirtz should be playing ahead of Gravenberch."



