Jamie Carragher 'glad' Arsenal dropped more points in Premier League title race and names preferred winners

"It makes it exciting and gives us things to talk about; it creates stories between now and the end of the season. So, I think it’s good for the Premier League," Carragher said when discussing the impact of the 2-2 draw. He emphasized that the high stakes are essential for the health of the English top flight, ensuring the "business end" of the season remains unpredictable.

Despite his delight at the points being dropped, the former England international was quick to clarify his ultimate preference for the trophy’s destination. "I think I would rather Arsenal win it, because I think it is good for a league to have different winners. It would mean over the last three years we'd have had three different winners, which I think is good," he admitted.

Carragher’s preference for an Arsenal triumph stems from a desire to see a shift in the English football landscape after a period where either City or Liverpool have claimed the last eight titles. He believes a new name on the trophy would signify a more competitive era, breaking the dominance that has characterized the last decade.

However, he remains wary of the threat posed by Guardiola, who has a proven track record of chasing down leaders in recent months. He noted that the psychological battle will now be as crucial as the tactical one, as Arsenal look to shed the "failed team" label that has stuck with them after finishing runners-up in the Premier League three times in a row.