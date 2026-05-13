James Tavernier almost denied Rangers farewell as bust-up with coach Danny Rohl ends with captain leaving Ibrox ahead of Hibs clash

Tavernier had previously laid out his reasons for leaving in a heartfelt statement to the fanbase. He said: "To the fans, my teammates and all the staff at the club. After a lot of thought, I’ve made the decision that this will be my final season at the club. This hasn’t been an easy decision. This club has been a huge part of my life and my family's over the past 11 years. It’s given me so much, both on and off the pitch and from the moment I arrived, I’ve always tried to give everything I had to represent it in the right way."

Reflecting on his tenure as leader of the squad, he added: "To have had the honour of being made captain of this club since 2018 is something I will always be incredibly proud of. Leading this team out, wearing the armband and being trusted in that role has meant more to me than I can properly put into words. We’ve shared the highs and the lows together and some truly incredible moments along the way."