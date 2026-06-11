James Rodriguez throws backing behind Luis Diaz's Ballon d'Or bid as Colombia gear up for World Cup

Veteran playmaker Rodriguez believes his high-flying compatriot already belongs in the elite bracket of modern footballers. Assessing the winger's chances of claiming football's ultimate individual accolade, Rodriguez said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: “Luis Diaz as Ballon d’Or, why not? For me he’s top five in the world right now already. If we get to the final, he can win the Ballon d’Or.”