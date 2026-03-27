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Time is running out for Jamal Musiala! Julian Nagelsmann issues worrying verdict on Bayern Munich star's World Cup hopes amid injury struggles
Nagelsmann delivers fitness ultimatum
Nagelsmann has made it clear that Musiala is facing a race against the clock to be ready for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 23-year-old was a notable absentee from the latest national team selection for matches against Switzerland and Ghana, having been plagued by recurring ankle issues that stem back to last summer.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Nagelsmann did not mince his words regarding the selection criteria for the tournament. “The important thing is that he is healthy and pain-free, can play with complete freedom at 100 percent and reach his top level. That’s what really matters,” the coach explained.
With the tournament squad announcement looming in May, the pressure is on the playmaker to return to the pitch and stay there.
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'He doesn't have much time left'
Nagelsmann stressed that reputation alone will not secure a place in the traveling party. The competition for creative spots is fierce, and the coaching staff requires players who can withstand the physical rigours of a major tournament.
“He doesn’t have much time left. That’s unquestionable. We have a lot of very good offensive players. Jamal, like everyone else, has to be at 100 percent if he wants to play,” Nagelsmann added.
Despite the stern warning, there is still a glimmer of hope, with the manager suggesting that an eight-week window provides enough daylight for a full recovery if the rehabilitation process stays on track.
Bayern provide a timely boost
Amid the growing concerns over his availability for the national team, there has been a positive development at club level. Bayern Munich confirmed that the midfielder has finally made a return to the grass in training. This marks a significant step forward after the youngster was sidelined following a flare-up of the injury he sustained during last summer's Club World Cup.
The Bundesliga giants revealed that Musiala completed an individual session with the ball on Thursday morning. It was his first appearance on the training pitch since the latest setback triggered a brief enforced break. While he is not yet back in full team training, the sight of him with the ball at his feet will offer encouragement to both Vincent Kompany and the DFB hierarchy.
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The road to the World Cup
The timeline for Musiala's return is critical, as Nagelsmann plans to announce his provisional World Cup squad in the second week of May. The coach is desperate to have his star man available but remains cautious given the player's recent history of setbacks.
Germany will navigate their final warm-up games against Switzerland in Basel and Ghana in Stuttgart without their primary spark through the middle.
Nagelsmann remains optimistic despite the hurdles, stating: “I believe he can reach 100 percent. He still has eight weeks.” For now, Musiala’s primary focus remains on regaining full match fitness with Bayern to ensure he is among the 26 players registered with FIFA at the beginning of June.