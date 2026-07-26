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Jadon Sancho receives free transfer offer from Al-Rayyan after Man Utd exit
Qatari giants eye English star
Former Manchester United forward Sancho is being courted by Qatari club Al-Rayyan as he searches for a new permanent home, as per Foot mercato.
The 26-year-old is officially a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired, and the Middle Eastern side are eager to capitalise on his availability to bolster their attacking ranks.
Al-Rayyan has transmitted an offer to Sancho in an attempt to lure him to the Qatar Stars League. The Lions are one of the most prestigious clubs in the region and believe the former Borussia Dortmund star could be the face of their project.
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Miserable spell at United
Sancho joined United for a huge £73m fee in the summer of 2021, but he never truly established himself as a mainstay in the starting XI under various managers.
His relationship with the club became increasingly strained, and he was eventually loaned out to Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa. Despite his undeniable talent, the London-born winger found it difficult to adapt to the tactical demands of the Premier League.
Bit-part role at Villa
During the 2025-26 campaign, Sancho spent time on loan at Villa, where he had a secondary role in a historic season for the Midlands club. While he played a part in helping Unai Emery’s side secure the Europa League trophy, he was not a regular starter, featuring in the lineup for only 18 of his 39 appearances across all competitions.
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Competing interests and future prospects
The offer from Al-Rayyan arrives at a time when Sancho is also being linked with a sentimental return to Germany. Borussia Dortmund have long been credited with an interest in bringing their former hero back on a permanent basis, potentially offering a platform in a familiar league where he previously excelled.
Moving to the Qatar Stars League would see Sancho join a growing list of established European stars opting for a new challenge in the Gulf. For Al-Rayyan, landing a player of Sancho's profile would be a massive statement of intent as they look to dominate domestic competition.
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