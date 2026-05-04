Jadon Sancho labelled 'the most disappointing signing in Man Utd history' as Louis Saha accuses £73m winger of wasting his potential

Speaking to BetVictor, Saha criticised the winger’s underwhelming impact after arriving with such strong credentials from the Bundesliga. The former United striker also admitted that he still finds it difficult to explain why the move failed to work out for either the player or the club.

"I think Jadon Sancho is the most disappointing signing in Manchester United history," Saha explained. "That’s because of the level he had shown at Borussia Dortmund before joining, he showed so much promise because he is an enormous talent. It felt like a mystery. I’m not sure what happened but he didn’t get anywhere near his best and I think he needs a fresh start like Marcus Rashford."