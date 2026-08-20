'It's been awesome!' - Newcastle star makes bold claim about new manager Matthias Jaissle

Speaking to the official Newcastle matchday programme, Murphy reflected on the recent difficulties while praising the team's new direction. The winger is confident that the squad is ready to embrace Jaissle's methods.

"There's been more turbulence than any of us would have liked over the last couple of seasons, but it's now about regaining stability and building towards a new future, and a better future," Murphy explained.

"It's been awesome. Their detail is very exciting. They have the philosophy - which is already ingrained in the Newcastle DNA - of intensity, and we've seen that.

"[There is] new detail to absorb and take on board but everyone's really enjoying it; fresh ideas, tweaks in some of the things that we're doing. That really complements that blend that we have in the squad and the more we work under him, the more I think the ideas will come into fruition."