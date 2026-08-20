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'It's been awesome!' - Newcastle star makes bold claim about new manager Matthias Jaissle
A fresh start on Tyneside
Newcastle winger Murphy has admitted the club has endured more turbulence than desired over the past couple of seasons. However, the 31-year-old is feeling incredibly optimistic about the future under new head coach Jaissle.
Jaissle succeeded Eddie Howe just over two weeks ago and is tasked with guiding the Magpies into a new era. The German is currently preparing his squad for his first Premier League match in charge, with Liverpool visiting St James' Park this weekend. Despite a mixed pre-season record, the new manager has already made a hugely positive impression on the dressing room.
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Regaining stability under the new boss
Speaking to the official Newcastle matchday programme, Murphy reflected on the recent difficulties while praising the team's new direction. The winger is confident that the squad is ready to embrace Jaissle's methods.
"There's been more turbulence than any of us would have liked over the last couple of seasons, but it's now about regaining stability and building towards a new future, and a better future," Murphy explained.
"It's been awesome. Their detail is very exciting. They have the philosophy - which is already ingrained in the Newcastle DNA - of intensity, and we've seen that.
"[There is] new detail to absorb and take on board but everyone's really enjoying it; fresh ideas, tweaks in some of the things that we're doing. That really complements that blend that we have in the squad and the more we work under him, the more I think the ideas will come into fruition."
Clear instructions and no grey areas
Murphy highlighted the fresh ideas being implemented by the new coaching team. He noted that small tweaks are already complementing the existing blend within the squad.
"So far, I can't speak highly enough of the head coach and the support staff," he added. "They have got a wonderful temperament, they are very open and honest, very approachable, and again, they have made it a great environment to learn. I have been really impressed with his delivery and his instructions. It is clear, there's no grey areas."
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Preparing for the Liverpool test
With pre-season preparations drawing to a close, Jaissle is now busy finalising his tactical plans for his first official Premier League fixture as Newcastle manager. The Magpies face a stern test this weekend as Liverpool make the trip to St James' Park for a high-profile showdown. Murphy and his team-mates will look to channel their positive training ground work into a strong performance against the Reds as they kick off their new campaign.
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