Jackson Irvine and Nestory Irankunda set standards for Socceroos ahead of Brazil double-header

The Socceroos have gathered together for the first time since their round-of-32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July. Australia face a massive test as they host five-time world champions Brazil in Townsville on Friday before meeting again at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium next Tuesday.

The double-header serves as crucial preparation for the AFC Asian Cup, which begins in January in Saudi Arabia.

Head coach and players aim to build on their summer momentum against world-class opposition.