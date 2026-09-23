AFP
Jackson Irvine and Nestory Irankunda set standards for Socceroos ahead of Brazil double-header
Socceroos reassemble for blockbuster Brazil double-header
The Socceroos have gathered together for the first time since their round-of-32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July. Australia face a massive test as they host five-time world champions Brazil in Townsville on Friday before meeting again at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium next Tuesday.
The double-header serves as crucial preparation for the AFC Asian Cup, which begins in January in Saudi Arabia.
Head coach and players aim to build on their summer momentum against world-class opposition.
- J.LEAGUE
Irvine demands squad progress to reach next level
Experienced midfielder Jackson Irvine urged his team-mates to raise their collective standard during the opening hours of training camp. The senior leader stressed that while their World Cup campaign featured impressive moments, the squad must continually progress to succeed at the Asian Cup.
Irvine highlighted the inclusion of new faces as an ideal opportunity to test Australia's depth.
“We did amazing things at the World Cup, but we’ve got another tournament coming, and for us to grow, we have to look to progress,” Irvine stated. “That’s been the theme of even the first 24 hours here in camp. We need to take another step.”
Irankunda backs new generation of Aussie talent to dominate
Winger Nestory Irankunda expressed supreme confidence in Australia's emerging crop of young players. The 20-year-old, who recently completed a transfer to Portuguese giants Sporting CP from Watford, aims to establish himself as an integral figure in the national set-up.
Irankunda backed a youthful squad featuring teenagers Lucas Herrington and Dylan Leonard, alongside Alessandro Circati, Patrick Beach, Paul Okon-Engstler, Kasey Bos, and Marcus Younis.
The winger warned rivals that Australia's long-term nucleus is only just beginning to demonstrate its potential.
- Getty Images Sport
Australia launch Asian Cup preparation in Townsville and Brisbane
The clashes against Brazil mark the start of an intensive preparation period for the Socceroos ahead of their continental campaign in Saudi Arabia. Testing themselves against elite opposition allows Australia's coaching staff to integrate young talent while sharpening tactical discipline.
The squad proceed into Friday's opener in Townsville aiming to make a statement on home soil.
Australia look to build momentum ahead of their return to competitive Asian Cup action.
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