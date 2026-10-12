Jack Rudoni penalty ends Coventry City's 25-year wait for a Premier League home goal against Newcastle

Prior to the match, Lampard praised his squad's recent efforts and stressed the importance of building on their previous away victory at Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lampard said: "Momentum is a big word, that's something we want to carry on. The win felt big, it's good to get a win. We showed attributes we need to show game in and game out. We can get better, it was good for going into the break." Lampard acknowledged that the squad had faced challenges with late arrivals needing time to settle.