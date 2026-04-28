Jack Grealish defended by ex-Aston Villa hero after being pictured asleep at rooftop bar

Grealish has been defended by former Aston Villa teammate Agbonlahor after images surfaced of the Everton star asleep at a rooftop bar in Manchester. The 30-year-old, who is currently recovering from a serious foot injury, was, in pictures released by The Sun, seen dozing in a chair, reportedly at the 'Stories' bar venue following an afternoon with friends.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor was quick to slam those who shared the footage of the Manchester City loanee. He said: “My first thoughts were: I've been in that situation, and it just shows the sort of people that are out there, that are taking pictures and what they're doing with the pictures. It happened to me quite a few times and you're just like: ‘Come on. You've got nothing better to do with your life’- taking pictures and this and that."