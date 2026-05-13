Ivory Coast squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Ivory Coast are heading for their first World Cup in 12 years after topping their qualification group ahead of Gabon for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Manager Emerse Fae knows his side will take on Ecuador, Germany and Curacao at the tournament as L’Elephants seek to make it out of the group phase for the very first time.

Yet Ivory Coast head into the tournament after being deposed as African champions. The holders made it to the quarter-finals of AFCON 2025 before being beaten by Egypt.

However, there's still plenty of talent within the Ivory Coast squad, with exciting youngsters such as Manchester United’s Amad Diallo and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande hoping to play a starring role this summer.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.