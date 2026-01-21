Ivan Toney on the plane?! England striker boosts World Cup chances by bagging Al-Ahli hat-trick as stunning goal-scoring form continues

With the 2026 World Cup in North America looming on the horizon, the timing of Toney’s purple patch could not be better. While playing outside of Europe often brings a "out of sight, out of mind" risk for international hopefuls, Toney’s numbers are simply too loud to ignore.

He was recalled to the England squad by coach Tuchel in June last year but remained an unused substitute for the game against Andorra before coming off the bench in the 88th minute against Senegal days later.

Tuchel explained after that match that he sees Tony as "a specialist for exactly these situations" as he defended the decision to hand him such a brief appearance. "I think Ivan is strongest when we have a phase where we have a lot of balls in the box and that was the case, so after 80 minutes we got him ready. Then we scored and they took the goal away and it took a little while longer than we wanted but that's what he can give - presence in the box and a goal later in the match."

Toney has not been part of the England squad since then.