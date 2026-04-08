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Ivan Toney slams official for off-mic comment amid Al-Ahli VAR drama as England striker matches long-standing record with crucial Saudi Pro League goal
Toney opens fire on fourth official
Toney launched a scathing attack on fourth official Abdulrahman Al-Sultan. Toney claimed that while the referee was reviewing a controversial stoppage-time incident - where Al-Ahli players insisted on a penalty for a handball - the fourth official allegedly told him to "focus on the Asian Champions League" instead of the domestic competition.
In a furious post-match interview with Thmanyah, Toney stated: "I don’t know if the referee turned off his microphone before he said what he told me: 'Focus on the Asian Champions League.' This is why we need the audio recordings to be released, so the fans can see the truth."
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VAR drama and denied penalties
The clash between Al-Fayha and Al-Ahli was marred by several controversial VAR interventions. Replays appeared to show a handball by an Al-Fayha player in the first half, though play continued after a review. The drama intensified in second-half stoppage time with another handball appeal inside the box. Despite heavy protests from Al-Ahli players, the referee maintained his original decision.
Toney took his frustration to social media, posting clips of the incidents with the sarcastic caption: "No penalty, so they say." The result sees Al-Ahli drop two crucial points, leaving them on 66 points - four points behind league leaders Al-Nassr, who still hold a game in hand.
Toney slams VAR inconsistency
Toney’s social media fury did not stop there. The Al-Ahli striker doubled down on his criticism by posting two explosive Instagram stories, providing a full account of his frustration with the officiating and the VAR room.
In his first post, Toney questioned the integrity of the decisions, writing: "Two of these actions went to VAR and one didn't. It's actually crazy how you can miss things like this in crucial moments or choose to turn a blind eye. And without saying too much that may get me in trouble, it's clear what's being influenced here!!!"
He continued by addressing the referee's conduct: "Also with the referee telling us to concentrate on a different competition whilst VAR is going on is beyond me. And to add with the referee agreeing that the first one was a penalty in the 90+ minute like that's going to help. But listen I guess I'm probably the bad guy for speaking some truths and pointing out questionable decisions or sh*t refereeing."
Toney concluded his social media outburst with a scathing second post, mocking the quality of the officiating by adding a clown emoji: "Next time if needed I can bring someone from my area that doesn't have a clue about football to do a MUCH better job than some of these [clowns]!!!!!"
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A historic milestone with an English touch
Despite the officiating row, Toney managed to etch his name into the history books. The Saudi Pro League confirmed that the English striker has now equalled the record for the most goals scored by a single player in a single season for Al-Ahli - a record previously held exclusively by club legend Omar Al-Somah.
Toney has now reached 27 goals this season, sitting clear at the top of the scoring charts ahead of high-profile names like Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who lingers four goals behind. Since joining in 2024, the former Brentford man has reached 50 league goals for Al-Ahli, cementing his status as the team's talisman despite the setback in Al-Majma'ah.