Mallorca goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar hospitalised after freak ceiling collapse at training ground

Mallorca issued a formal statement to address the incident involving the veteran goalkeeper, reassuring supporters that his condition was being monitored closely. In an official club statement, they said: "This morning, Ivan 'Pichu' Cuellar suffered a serious head injury after a large structure, which formed part of the decor in the dining room at the Ciutat Esportiva collapsed."

Providing further details regarding his hospital care, the club added: "The player has been taken to hospital for treatment and will remain under observation for the next 24 hours."