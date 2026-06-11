It’s Coming Home? Michael Owen assesses England’s 2026 World Cup chances & explains how ‘full on’ Thomas Tuchel has taken inspiration from Gareth Southgate

In order for ultimate targets to be hit, ability on the field needs to be complemented by tactical nous off it. A happy camp is also essential, with man-management skills being put to the test by 26 egos that must intertwine in order for harmony and success to be enjoyed.

Tuchel is famed for being quite authoritarian in his approach - in contrast to mild-mannered Southgate - but the 52-year-old is considered to put on a public front that does not reflect fully on his personality behind closed doors.

Owen added on the need for Tuchel to mix relaxation with intensity: “I think he's quite full on when it comes to that. But I think he's massively pushing the team ethos. Gareth Southgate was a huge change to what we've ever seen, in terms of creating that culture, that happiness, that squad feeling, that belonging, whatever words you want to use. But I am told by a lot of people that would know that Tuchel is very much wanting to build that similar culture, that team, that happy dressing room.

“So as much as his character is quite confrontational in a way when it comes to on the pitch, I think off the pitch he really wants to create that. So I'm not too worried. I think we go to the World Cup with a very good manager. I'm not worried. I don't think our manager is going to cost us. I think he's a very good manager.

“But it is important that, especially when there's a group of players that are coming from different clubs, that's vitally important. We have always underestimated that team feeling, that bond, that structure, how far that can get you.

“A lot of lesser teams over the years have proven that, but we don't tend to give it as much notice, credibility or whatever when you've got a team of world-class stars. You just focus on, he can score a great free-kick or he can pop up and score an amazing goal because they're great players. But even amongst great players, you still need a team ethic.”