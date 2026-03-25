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Gabriele Stragapede

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Italy Under-17s stage a stunning comeback in the European qualifiers: 3-2 against reigning European champions Portugal

Italy U17
Italy U17 vs Portugal U17
Portugal U17
European Championship U17 Qualification

A fantastic comeback for the Azzurrini, who have secured their first three points in the group.

The countdown is over, and the Italian Under-17 national team has pulled off a remarkable feat in its debut in Group A2 of League A in the second round of qualifiers leading up to the European Championship finals (to be held in Estonia between 25 May and 7 June).

The Azzurrini, led and selected by head coach Daniele Franceschini, staged a historic comeback in their opening match against Portugal, the reigning European champions, defeating the Portuguese side 3-2 thanks to a superb second-half performance.

  • THE RACE

    The Azzurrini didn’t get off to the best of starts, with the European champions taking a two-goal lead through Gustavo Guerra in the 11th minute and Afonso Ferreirinha just a few minutes later in the 15th minute.

    It was a particularly shocking start to the match, which made life difficult for Italy’s Under-17s, who were now faced with a real uphill struggle to turn the match around.

    After a quiet first half, the Azzurrini rediscovered their competitive spirit in the second half, which began immediately with Perillo’s goal in the 46th minute to reduce the deficit.

    Five minutes later, Portugal lost their shape, allowing Okon to score the equaliser in the 51st minute. The tempo continued to rise, with both sides creating numerous chances and attacking forays, but in the end it was Italy who found the finishing touch to complete an incredible comeback with Landi’s goal in the 75th minute, sealing a 3-2 victory for the Azzurrini.

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  • THE TABLE

    Given that only the top-placed team will qualify for the final stage, the standings look favourable for the Azzurrini, who are currently joint top of the table with Romania (who won 5–2 in their match against Iceland).

    On 28 March, Italy’s Under-17s will face their Icelandic counterparts as they continue their march towards the European Championships and aim to stay top of Group A2 in League A of the second round of continental qualifiers.

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European Championship U17 Qualification
Portugal U17 crest
Portugal U17
POR
Romania U17 crest
Romania U17
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European Championship U17 Qualification
Iceland U17 crest
Iceland U17
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Italy U17 crest
Italy U17
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